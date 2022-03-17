Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
17.03.2022 | 15:41
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 09/22 CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime - change of dates for monthly collection for penalties calculated in February 2022

Please be advised that the process of February's 2022 penalties is revised on
European level. As a result, the collection and re-distribution date originally
scheduled for 23rd of March, 2022 is postponed to 13th of April, 2022. Please
note that CSDR Penalties reported from 1st of February 2022 until 28th of
February 2022 will be debited or credited to Clearing Members through Nasdaq
Clearing's regular daily cash handling. 



Euronext Securities Oslo, the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (CSD),
has deferred the implementation of the SDR in the Norwegian market until 1st of
March, 2022. Penalties reported during the period from 1st of February 2022 to
28th of February 2022 will be reported to Nasdaq Clearing Members without cash
collection and redistribution. 



For further information, please refer to the Service Description available on
Nasdaq's website under CSDR in Resource Center
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-expiration-and-delivery or
contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
