NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 09/22 CSDR Settlement Discipline Regime - change of dates for monthly collection for penalties calculated in February 2022

Please be advised that the process of February's 2022 penalties is revised on European level. As a result, the collection and re-distribution date originally scheduled for 23rd of March, 2022 is postponed to 13th of April, 2022. Please note that CSDR Penalties reported from 1st of February 2022 until 28th of February 2022 will be debited or credited to Clearing Members through Nasdaq Clearing's regular daily cash handling. Euronext Securities Oslo, the Norwegian Central Securities Depository (CSD), has deferred the implementation of the SDR in the Norwegian market until 1st of March, 2022. Penalties reported during the period from 1st of February 2022 to 28th of February 2022 will be reported to Nasdaq Clearing Members without cash collection and redistribution. For further information, please refer to the Service Description available on Nasdaq's website under CSDR in Resource Center https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/nasdaq-clearing-expiration-and-delivery or contact Nasdaq Clearing, telephone + 46 8 405 6880 or clearing@nasdaq.com.