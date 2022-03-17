Harvey Nash Group expands global delivery capability by opening offshore development centers in Latin America

LONDON, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvey Nash Group has announced it is expanding the global delivery capability of its NashTech technology solutions business by opening new offshore development centers in Latin America - dedicated to clients based in North & South America.

The centers, in Costa Rica, El Salvador and Colombia, will support NashTech's plans to grow its North American footprint by taking a dedicated development capability to the world's largest technology market.

The new centers, in partnership with FusionHit, will provide near-shore capability to clients, while complementing the work of its development centers across the world, including Vietnam and Poland.

Nick Lonsdale, CEO of NashTech, said:

"We have seen significant growth from the North American market, and this move will help us fulfill increasing client demand. The opening of this development center will further globalize our delivery footprint and offer our North & South American clients a time zone friendly location and service - which can also be delivered via a blended near-shore and offshore model.

We have built up a strong market reputation for our highly skilled staff who deliver leading edge technology solutions to our clients. This new center will be an extension of this service excellence - with added client-centric flexibility."

Bev White, CEO of the Harvey Nash Group, commented:

"I am delighted the Group is continuing to grow its footprint in the important North American market. Our NashTech business compliments our technology talent acquisition business, which has seen major growth in the last 18 months, and together we are able to offer our clients the widest possible ways of building and scaling their digital capability. It forms part of our wider strategy of becoming a global leader in talent and technology, building on the Group's significant strength."

Yacdani Lopez, CEO FusionHit said:

"Harvey Nash Group and FusionHit have a remarkably close fit for culture, values and ambitions, and we are very excited about the growth possibilities through this new partnership. Latin America supplies a unique talent pool suited for app development, custom software development, process automation and much more. At FusionHit, our nearshore development centers provide technical know-how, cultural affinity to US market, and the ability to build client teams very quickly."

