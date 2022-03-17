Anzeige
17.03.2022 | 15:46
Menhaden Resource Efficiency Plc - Notification of Transaction

PR Newswire

London, March 17

Menhaden Resource Efficiency PLC

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transaction

The Company has been notified that on 16 March 2022, Ben Goldsmith, Partner of Menhaden Capital Management LLP, the Company's Portfolio Manager, purchased 27,125 ordinary shares of £0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") (for ISAs on behalf of his children) at a price of 107.75 pence per share.

As a result of the transaction, Mr Goldsmith now holds interests in a total of 1,246,555 Ordinary Shares, representing an aggregate 1.56% of the Company's issued share capital.

For further information:

Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
020 3709 8733

