17.03.2022 | 16:16
Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Third Interim Dividend

DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Third Interim Dividend

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Third Interim Dividend 17-March-2022 / 14:43 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

17 March 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022.

A third interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 19 April 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 8 April 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 7 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     SDVP 
LEI Code:   213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 
Sequence No.: 149872 
EQS News ID:  1305799 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305799&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 10:43 ET (14:43 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
