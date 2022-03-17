DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Third Interim Dividend

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78

17 March 2022

Declaration of Interim Dividend

The Company has today declared a third interim dividend in respect of the year 1 May 2021 to 30 April 2022.

A third interim dividend of 2.75p per Ordinary share will be paid on 19 April 2022 to the holders of Ordinary shares on the register at 8 April 2022, with an ex-dividend date of 7 April 2022.

Enquiries:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

