Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
17.03.2022 | 16:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AFS Equity & Derivatives B.V.

AFS Equity & Derivatives B.V. has changed name to AFS Execution Services B.V.
This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 18th of March, 2022.
The member identity AFS in Genium INET will remain unchanged. 



Member:                           AFS Execution
Services B.V. 

GENIUM INET ID:                   AFS
Valid in Genium INET system as of:     The 18th of March, 2022



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning
Kruse, telephone +46 84057381. 



Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051686
