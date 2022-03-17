NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Member name change on Nasdaq Stockholm AB: AFS Equity & Derivatives B.V.

AFS Equity & Derivatives B.V. has changed name to AFS Execution Services B.V. This change will be effective in Genium INET as of Friday, 18th of March, 2022. The member identity AFS in Genium INET will remain unchanged. Member: AFS Execution Services B.V. GENIUM INET ID: AFS Valid in Genium INET system as of: The 18th of March, 2022 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Henning Kruse, telephone +46 84057381. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1051686