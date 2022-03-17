With a PV panel surface area of 309.83 sq.m, the solar tree is officially certified by Guinness World Records (GWR) as the largest solar tree in the world.From pv magazine India Guinness World Records has confirmed the world's largest solar tree has been installed in India. The construction, which has 309.83m2 of solar panel surface, has been constructed at the Centre of Excellence for Farm Machinery, Ludhiana, in Punjab by the Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, which is part of the government's Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The structure, which has smashed the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...