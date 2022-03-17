An Iranian-Italian research group has simulated a double-junction tandem solar cell based on a perovskite and tin sulfide. They said that it can reach an efficiency rating of between 22.9% and 28.92%.Tin(II) sulfide (SnS) has emerged in recent years as a promising semiconductor material for solar cells. It is abundant in nature, non-toxic, and can be supplied at a low cost. Furthermore, it has a near-optimal direct bandgap of about 1.3 eV, a high level of environmental and chemical stability, and a high absorbance coefficient. With this in mind, a group of researchers from Shiraz University in ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...