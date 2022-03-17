Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Ticker-Symbol: LFPB 
Frankfurt
17.03.22
17:20 Uhr
15,800 Euro
-0,200
-1,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,80016,10019:31
Dow Jones News
17.03.2022 | 16:58
221 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding* 17-March-2022 / 15:25 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 March 2022 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below.

The Company was notified of the exercise and sale, of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary, both of whom are PDMRs to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises. 

Name      Status             Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
           2019 PSP    53,955  16/03/2022 25,448       GBP13.178274 
Alan Williams PDMR 
           2019 DSBP   12,937       6,102       GBP13.178266 
Name     Status             Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price 
           No. of shares exercised 
 
           2019 PSP    18,989  16/03/2022 8,957       GBP13.178356 
Robin Miller PDMR 
           2019 DSBP   1,231        581        GBP13.177452

Alan Williams transferred the remaining balance of 35,342 shares to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below.

Robin Miller transferred his remaining balance of 10,682 shares to his PCA, Mrs Sarah Miller, also set out as below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name        Alan Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status   Chief Financial Officer / PDMR 
 
       Initial 
b)      notification/    Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name        Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI         2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial 
                 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
a) 
       type of instrument 
                 ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
 
       Nature of the    Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national 
b)      transaction     insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 
                 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan). 
 
                 Price(s)                Volume(s) 
 
       Price(s) and volume 
c)      (s) 
                                     1. 25,448 
                 1.  GBP13.178274             2. 6,102 
                 2.  GBP13.178266 
 
       Aggregated 
       information 
                 Aggregate               Aggregate      Aggregate 
d) 
       -Aggregated volume Price                 Volume        Total 
 
                 GBP13.178                31,550        GBP415,765.90 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the     16 March 2022 
       transaction 
f)      Place of the    XLON 
       transaction 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name          Fiona Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status     PCA of Chief Financial Officer 
 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the      Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 
b)      transaction       11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and 
                   Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the Chief Financial Officer. 
 
       Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s)                 Volume(s) 
c) 
                   n/a                   35,342 
 
       Aggregated information 
                   Aggregate              Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume   Price                Volume  Total 
                   n/a                 35,342  n/a 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction 16 March 2022 
f)      Place of the      Outside a trading venue 
       transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name         Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status   General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification Initial Notification 
       /Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name         Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI         2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial      Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument  ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the    Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national 
b)      transaction     insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 
                  2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan). 
 
                  Price(s)  Volume(s) 
 
       Price(s) and volume 
c)      (s)         1. 
                  GBP13.178356 1.  8,957 
                  2.     2.  581 
                  GBP13.177452 
 
 
 
       Aggregated 
       information     Aggregate   Aggregate            Aggregate 
                  Price     Volume             Total 
d)      -Aggregated volume 
 
                         9,538              GBP125,691.77 
       -Price        GBP13.178 
 
e)      Date of the     16 March 2022 
       transaction 
f)      Place of the     XLON 
       transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name          Sarah Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a)      Position/Status     PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary 
 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial Notification 
       Amendment 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
       Description of the 
       financial        Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
a)      instrument, 
       type of instrument   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
       Nature of the      Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 
b)      transaction       11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and 
                   Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the General Counsel & Company Secretary. 
 
       Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s)                 Volume(s) 
c) 
                   n/a                   10,682 
 
       Aggregated information 
                   Aggregate              Aggregate Aggregate 
d)      -Aggregated volume   Price                Volume  Total 
                   n/a                 10,682  n/a 
       -Price 
e)      Date of the transaction 16 March 2022 
f)      Place of the      Outside a trading venue 
       transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  149884 
EQS News ID:  1305835 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305835&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2022 11:26 ET (15:26 GMT)

TRAVIS PERKINS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.