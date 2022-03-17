DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 March 2022 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below.

The Company was notified of the exercise and sale, of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary, both of whom are PDMRs to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises.

Name Status Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price No. of shares exercised 2019 PSP 53,955 16/03/2022 25,448 GBP13.178274 Alan Williams PDMR 2019 DSBP 12,937 6,102 GBP13.178266 Name Status Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price No. of shares exercised 2019 PSP 18,989 16/03/2022 8,957 GBP13.178356 Robin Miller PDMR 2019 DSBP 1,231 581 GBP13.177452

Alan Williams transferred the remaining balance of 35,342 shares to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below.

Robin Miller transferred his remaining balance of 10,682 shares to his PCA, Mrs Sarah Miller, also set out as below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR Initial b) notification/ Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, a) type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national b) transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan). Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume c) (s) 1. 25,448 1. GBP13.178274 2. 6,102 2. GBP13.178266 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total GBP13.178 31,550 GBP415,765.90 -Price e) Date of the 16 March 2022 transaction f) Place of the XLON transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of b) transaction 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the Chief Financial Officer. Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) n/a 35,342 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total n/a 35,342 n/a -Price e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2022 f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national b) transaction insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan). Price(s) Volume(s) Price(s) and volume c) (s) 1. GBP13.178356 1. 8,957 2. 2. 581 GBP13.177452 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total d) -Aggregated volume 9,538 GBP125,691.77 -Price GBP13.178 e) Date of the 16 March 2022 transaction f) Place of the XLON transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each a) instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code Nature of the Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of b) transaction 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the General Counsel & Company Secretary. Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) n/a 10,682 Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate d) -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total n/a 10,682 n/a -Price e) Date of the transaction 16 March 2022 f) Place of the Outside a trading venue transaction

