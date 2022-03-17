Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.03.2022
17.03.2022 | 17:32
Thomas E. Mannle, Jr. to Join the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMarkets:"XCRT) today announced that Thomas E. Mannle, Jr. has accepted an invitation to join its Advisory Board effective immediately. Thomas holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy and a M.P.A. from Harvard University, and he retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Thomas has over twenty-five years of consulting experience in both the healthcare and defense sectors. His well-developed skill set includes planning, budgeting and management, data analysis, workforce analysis, strategy and resource allocation, the design of complex organizations, policy and political analysis, and organizational performance and program evaluation. He is a recognized expert in the human resource implications of technology insertion into large organizations. Thomas' work experience includes service as Chief Administrative Officer of The Lewin Group-a nationally-recognized healthcare and human services consulting firm. Beginning in 2001, Thomas began practice as an independent consultant. Since 2010, Thomas has served as President of Pilot Consulting Services, Inc., a certified Service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).

"Thomas brings yet another skill set to our Advisory Board," said Michael O'Shea Xcelerate' s CEO. "Thomas' experience in planning, budgeting and technology will no doubt enable him to provide invaluable guidance to Xcelerate as we continue to advance our project alliance with AfiyaSasa Africa as well as our continued development of patentable med-tech. "

"I would like to thank our partners and investors for their continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan"

For more information please contact info@xcelerate.global

SAFE HARBOR

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements resulting from various factors.

SOURCE: Xcelerate, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693567/Thomas-E-Mannle-Jr-to-Join-the-Advisory-Board-of-Xcelerate-Inc

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
