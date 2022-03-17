Thomas E. Mannle, Jr. to Join the Advisory Board of Xcelerate, Inc.

MAULDIN, SC / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Xcelerate, Inc. (OTCMarkets:"XCRT) today announced that Thomas E. Mannle, Jr. has accepted an invitation to join its Advisory Board effective immediately. Thomas holds a B.S. from the U.S. Military Academy and a M.P.A. from Harvard University, and he retired from the U.S. Army Reserve with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Thomas has over twenty-five years of consulting experience in both the healthcare and defense sectors. His well-developed skill set includes planning, budgeting and management, data analysis, workforce analysis, strategy and resource allocation, the design of complex organizations, policy and political analysis, and organizational performance and program evaluation. He is a recognized expert in the human resource implications of technology insertion into large organizations. Thomas' work experience includes service as Chief Administrative Officer of The Lewin Group-a nationally-recognized healthcare and human services consulting firm. Beginning in 2001, Thomas began practice as an independent consultant. Since 2010, Thomas has served as President of Pilot Consulting Services, Inc., a certified Service-disabled Veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB).

"Thomas brings yet another skill set to our Advisory Board," said Michael O'Shea Xcelerate' s CEO. "Thomas' experience in planning, budgeting and technology will no doubt enable him to provide invaluable guidance to Xcelerate as we continue to advance our project alliance with AfiyaSasa Africa as well as our continued development of patentable med-tech. "

"I would like to thank our partners and investors for their continued support as we continue to execute on our business plan"

