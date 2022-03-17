Danish BIPV specialist Dansk Solenergi has added two more tiles to its product range - an 18.15%-efficient dark grey panel and a 16.7%-efficient terracotta product. Both panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius.Danish BIPV module manufacturer Dansk Solenergi ApS has unveiled two new solar tiles for applications in residential projects. "The two new products are manufactured at our facility in Denmark," the company's chief financial officer, Martín Rivadeneira, told pv magazine. "Our production capacity is currently 40MW per year." One of the two products is ...

