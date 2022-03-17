Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 17 mars/March 2022) - The quarterly rebalancing of the CSE 25 Index will result in the following changes, effective after the close on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Le rééquilibrage trimestriel de l'indice composé du CSE 25 entraînera les modifications suivantes, en vigueur à la fermeture le vendredi 18 mars 2022.

ADDITIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector GDNS Goodness Growth Holdings Inc. Life Sciences GWAY Greenway Greenhouse Cannabis Corporation Life Sciences IBAT International Battery Metals Ltd. Mining MGRO MustGrow Biologics Corp. Life Sciences

DELETIONS

Symbol Issuer Sector ATMO Atmofizer Technologies Inc. Technology GAGE Gage Cannabis Life Sciences RICH Raffles Financial Group Limited Diversified Industries VSBY VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. Technology

Deletions from CSE 25 do not necessarily mean a deletion from the Composite.



Les suppressions de CSE 25 ne signifient pas nécessairement une suppression du composite.



For more information about the CSE 25 Index, including the full list of securities and the index methodology, visit the CSE website.

Pour plus d'information sur l'indice composé du CSE 25, incluant la liste complète des titres et la méthodologie indicielle, rendez-vous sur le site Web du CSE.

Contact Information/Coordonnées

Index Management/Gestion de l'indice:

Robert Cook

Senior Vice-President Market Development/Vice-président principal du développement

Robert.Cook@thecse.com (416) 367-7349

Media Relations/Relations avec la presse:

Richard Carleton, CEO

Richard.Carleton@thecse.com (416) 367-7360