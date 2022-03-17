Health Advance Inc.: Assistance for Long COVID Sufferers Targeted by Health Advance, Inc

Proprietary Techniques for a Burgeoning Problem

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / Health Advance, Inc (OTC PINK:HADV) www.HealthAdvanceGroup.com is launching a joint venture to supply new treatment options for the growing number of people internationally who are past their COVID illness, yet suffer from lingering generalized weakness and lack of well-being.

The joint venture, provisionally called Health Advance CV, will operate as a division of Health Advance Inc to provide affected persons with a curated nutraceutical regime for this condition through pre-packaged proprietary supplement pouches where regulations permit, utilizing infusion techniques and novel combinations to deliver superior results over conventional supplement methods. The new product name will be announced separately.

Leader of the Health Advance Science Team for the new venture is Dr. Alvin Pettle, a practicing anti-aging and bio-identical hormone specialist. Dr. Pettle is applying his medical philosophy to this launch derived from decades of clinical observation intended to protect consumers from casual experimentation with nutraceuticals without adequate understanding of the importance of proper combination. According to Dr. Pettle, a lost opportunity for optimal human immune system tuning arises from the abundance of choice confronting consumers within today's complex supplement options.

Dr. Pettle remarks, "It's impossible for consumers to casually know how to combine available supplements for maximum impact. Deep expertise in effective combinations and timing makes an immense difference. I have decades of life-giving medical experience. An over-arching observation by me in use of supplements by patients is that combination guidance is a key missing factor, not a lack of safe and effective supplements, per se. Our initiative is going to make it easy, safer and more effective for consumers through a systematic kit approach that will be prepared with exceptionally relevant specific knowledge. The kits will be made intuitive to normal daily life routines for effortless compliance by sufferers of this condition, and others. Doctors know that reliable patient compliance is a huge issue. Our design addresses this as the starting point, and then builds sophisticated pairings of elements. We are bringing fresh inspiration and modern concepts. Enormous interest in this project is already being shown by consumers eager to have insightful options in this category."

Dr. Alvin Pettle leads Health Advance Inc's new initiative to launch a curated and proprietary supplement line that focuses on the needs of "post-COVID" and viral infection recoverees whose well-being is hampered by lingering changes.

The number of such sufferers continues to grow through the emergence COVID variants and similar impacts on wellness.

Authorities anticipate more viral variants as COVID and other related conditions will proliferate, long after the gradual decline of the present COVID variants.

Health Advance CV will work with renowned manufacturing partners for production. Such partners are pre-eminent full-service contract manufacturers and formulation experts of superior quality finished natural health products for the Canadian, U.S., and international markets. More information will be provided by Health Advance Inc as the project proceeds through its next stages.

ABOUT HEALTH ADVANCE INC: Since its founding in 2010, Health Advance Inc has targeted health and appearance related concepts. In 2021, Health Advance committed, via new management, to innovate service to its markets. Health Advance is now a Current Information tier filer with OTC Markets in the Alternative Reporting Guideline category as the foundation of expanded operations. Through a separate subsidiary, Courtship Wines, Health Advance Inc is targeting the launch of CBD infused beverages, starting in New York State, in 2022. Health Advance Inc is organizing these initiatives in part with external organizations, including Winning Brands Corporation amongst others.

