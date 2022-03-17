Pioneer Natural Resources today announced $20 million in humanitarian aid to relief organizations operating in Ukraine and the surrounding region.

Chief Executive Officer, Scott D. Sheffield stated, "The death and destruction along with the displacement of millions of Ukrainians caused by Russia's unprovoked invasion requires assistance from both governments across the world and the global business community. Pioneer and our employees are proud to support our friends in Ukraine. We sincerely hope to see the conflict end as quickly as possible, and our thoughts are with all those impacted."

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer's website at www.pxd.com

