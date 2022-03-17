ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

SAN DIEGO, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Mick Farrell, chief executive officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the KeyBanc Capital Markets' Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, beginning at approximately 1:30 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) via webcast.



More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting https://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through June 20, 2022.

About ResMed

