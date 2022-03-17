Fabriik: FABRIIKX UNVEILS NEW PRIVATE ART COLLECTIONS & RESALE MARKETPLACE

- Italian artist Marco Biscardi joins the roster of leading creators -

TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FabriikX continues to enhance its unique, curation-focused NFT platform, launched earlier this year, with the addition of new private collections from the likes of award-winning Italian artist, Marco Biscardi.

Alongside the new collection, Fabriik has launched a secondary marketplace that allows NFTs, previously purchased on FabriikX, to be resold. Through the secondary marketplace customers can buy, sell and re-sell NFTs directly with other collectors and get paid instantly. Plus, there are no minting or transfer fees, and all data lives directly on-chain.

Marco Biscardi is an award-winning Italian painter and photographer whose artworks have been widely exhibited on a national level, as well as in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Educated at NUCT Cinecitta Studios in Rome where he originally studied cinematography, he won the Italian National Prize for Contemporary Art organized by ArteMuseiRoma in 2016.

His vibrant contemporary pieces echo the great catastrophes of the past through the lens of modern contradictions. He firmly believes that NFTs can empower artists and democratize the art industry.

Marco's collection, entitled ORIGINS , features 40 unique NFTs comprised of a series of tiles, with each tile being a separate NFT. There is only one NFT of each tile available. Each tile is digitally hand painted and features spots of paint creating drips, on single colour, contrasting backgrounds.

Marco: "NFTs are revolutionizing the existing trading model in the art market, especially for digital art. NFTs are poised to reshape the art world. They are changing not only how art is bought and sold, but also what kind of art we value, and which artists. With NFTs transforming the way we buy, sell, and perceive art, we cannot forget art in the original context."

"Everything is moved by pure, simple art. As we progress into this world of digital art, let's reflect on what inspired us to get here in the first place. How can you represent art more than paint dripping on a flat background? With this completely digitally hand-painted collection, I want to look both ahead and back at the same time. To close the loop, I've had to come back to the ORIGINS."

He added: "I chose to work with FabriikX for two main reasons. They are the only platform to offer a curated marketplace, focusing on the digitisation of high-end art. Secondly, they mint onto the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain which is far faster, more secure and cheaper than any other blockchain. With others, you can pay more in fees than you make on the NFT, but with BSV and FabriikX you can reach a wide audience and be profitable."



Lior Cyngiser, Business Operations Lead for FabriikX: "We are delighted to be welcoming Marco Biscardi to FabriikX. He is a highly respected and established artist who has fully embraced the opportunity NFTs offer to professional artists and was looking for the type of curated experience only FabriikX is offering."

He added: "The secondary marketplace is an exciting extension for us as it means we are now able to offer customers the opportunity to re-sell their NFTs direct to interested buyers, something which has not existed until now."

Other artists' NFT collections scheduled to drop this month include Diddy Wheldon's second collection of landscape paintings - coming to FabriikX on Monday 21 March, followed by Guy Holmes, Mayson Heald and Nestor Andreev, who all have NFTs scheduled to drop w/c 28 March.

About FabriikX

FabriikX is a new kind of NFT marketplace experience. Built on the power of the BSV blockchain, FabriikX offers expertly curated exclusive content from top creators within arts, sports, and music, as well as NFTs from the best creative minds in our community. To Fabriik, NFTs are much more than just digital collectibles - they are experiences that connect collectors with the creators and communities they care about most.

Its Inaugural Community Collection featured 145 artists and 600 unique pieces of artwork.

Currently live on the platform are 538 available for sale. And there are 145 NFTs (from 44 new artists) scheduled for release in March.

More from Fabriik?

Fabriik Money Button? is a simple way to make or accept payments over the internet. Payments cost less than one cent and are almost instant. You can pay, tip, and buy BSV with its unique swipe feature. And now you can also trade crypto directly from your wallet too - with?Fabriik?Weave - a quick and effortless way to trade up to US$1000 in crypto per day.???

About Fabriik?

Fabriik ?is made up of a group of developers and innovators who are passionate about the opportunities an interconnected?network of cryptocurrency products will bring to the world of finance.??

?We?see?a?better future for?finance?-?where everything is digital, and anything is possible?- where?you can have?full?visibility of?your?money, all?in one place,?and?it's easy?to?invest, trade, grow, and transform?your assets,?your way.??

?We're?building?the?tools?to make this possible?so?that anyone can grow and spread their wealth?-?whether you're?just starting to explore crypto and NFTs?or you're fully?invested in the advancement of blockchain technology.???

Fabriik. Reimagine Prosperity.???

? Risk Warning:?

Trading in cryptocurrencies carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for everyone. You should consider whether you understand how cryptocurrencies work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.?