CoinPayments Appoints Dennis Pederson as the Company's New Chief Executive Officer

GEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's largest provider of cryptocurrency payment services, is pleased to announce that Dennis Pederson has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment comes as CoinPayments continues to experience significant growth amidst an increase in demand worldwide for alternative payment solutions. In 2021, the Company saw global transactions totaling over $7 billion, an increase of more than 100% from the previous year.

"I am excited and honored to be given the opportunity to lead the world's premier crypto payments gateway service provider," said Pederson. "This is a new era for us, and many positive changes will come over the next year. I look forward to seeing the Company continue to evolve and grow."

Pederson joined CoinPayments in 2016 as the Company's General Manager. Since then, he has held multiple leadership roles, most recently as Chief Operating Officer, managing the overall operations of the business. Pederson's contributions over the years have been instrumental in CoinPayments' exponential growth.

"As a co-founder, I couldn't be more elated with Dennis' appointment as CEO. He has already demonstrated incredible acuity in leading the Company, and I am certain in his new role, he will propel CoinPayments to the next stage of its development as we continue to scale and more payments move to the blockchain," said Sina Mirzaie.

"While our global expansion continues, CoinPayments' goal remains the same - provide merchants of all sizes with a trusted, streamlined, and scalable solution to accept cryptocurrency payments," Pederson added.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest, and most secure way for merchants worldwide to receive cryptocurrencies as payment. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payment gateway service provider, supporting more than 2,100 coins on its platform. It is the preferred crypto payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure, and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, partner provider digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/