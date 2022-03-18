Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022
18.03.2022 | 00:32
CORRECTION: GaN Systems Powers Samsung Galaxy S22+ And Ultra Fast Charger With Leading Discrete GaN Solution

(This release corrects the release that was posted on 3/14/22 to update the headline)

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that its high-efficiency semiconductor products have been selected to power the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Ultra smartphones. The slim and powerful 45W charger delivers on the efficiency and fast charging promise of GaN. The 45W charger sets a new benchmark in power density and efficiency. This latest generation charger is nearly double the power of the previous generation while enabling Super-Fast Charging.

Diagram Description automatically generated

Samsung's tiny 45W fast-charger powered by GaN Systems discrete power transistors.

GaN is a leading-edge semiconductor technology that switches 20x faster than legacy silicon devices and 10x faster than silicon carbide. The inherent efficiency advantage of GaN enables unrivaled form factors and power density for customers across consumer, enterprise, industrial and automotive markets. One common theme across all power markets is that customers want lower-cost systems that are smaller, lighter, and consume much less power than legacy platforms. GaN System's leading reliability, quality, and product lifetime make us a natural supplier for renowned technology companies like Samsung.

"Samsung's choice of our leading discrete solution for its flagship smartphone reinforces just how inextricably linked high-end consumer devices are with the cool efficiency and power of GaN," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "Samsung continues the trend of leading companies designing top-of-the-line consumer products around our unrivaled discrete offerings. We look forward to continuing to delight and amaze customers and end-users as GaN continues toward ubiquity in power conversion applications."

To view additional examples of GaN Systems adoption in chargers, refer to the following links: Harman, Dell. GaN Systems' power transistors and charger reference designs meet consumer and industrial market charger requirements. See our consumer electronics page for more information.

# # #

About GaN Systems

GaN Systems is the global leader in GaN power semiconductors with the most extensive transistors portfolio that uniquely addresses the needs of today's most demanding industries, including consumer electronics, data center servers, and power supplies, renewable energy systems, industrial motors, and automotive electronics. As an industry-leading innovator, GaN Systems makes possible the design of smaller, lower cost, more efficient power systems. The company's award-winning products provide system design opportunities free from the limitations of yesterday's silicon. By changing the transistor performance rules, GaN Systems enables power conversion companies to revolutionize their industries and transform the world.

For more information, please visit: www.gansystems.com or on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn and scan this QR code for our WeChat.

# # #

Media Inquiries:

Beth Trier
Trier and Company for GaN Systems
beth@triercompany.com
+1 (415) 601-8104

SOURCE: GaN Systems



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/693063/CORRECTION-GaN-Systems-Powers-Samsung-Galaxy-S22-And-Ultra-Fast-Charger-With-Leading-Discrete-GaN-Solution

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
