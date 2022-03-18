GaN Systems Powers Samsung Galaxy S22+ And Ultra Fast Charger With Leading Discrete GaN Solution

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2022 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN power semiconductors, announced today that its high-efficiency semiconductor products have been selected to power the flagship Samsung Galaxy S22+ and Ultra smartphones. The slim and powerful 45W charger delivers on the efficiency and fast charging promise of GaN. The 45W charger sets a new benchmark in power density and efficiency. This latest generation charger is nearly double the power of the previous generation while enabling Super-Fast Charging.

Samsung's tiny 45W fast-charger powered by GaN Systems discrete power transistors.

GaN is a leading-edge semiconductor technology that switches 20x faster than legacy silicon devices and 10x faster than silicon carbide. The inherent efficiency advantage of GaN enables unrivaled form factors and power density for customers across consumer, enterprise, industrial and automotive markets. One common theme across all power markets is that customers want lower-cost systems that are smaller, lighter, and consume much less power than legacy platforms. GaN System's leading reliability, quality, and product lifetime make us a natural supplier for renowned technology companies like Samsung.

"Samsung's choice of our leading discrete solution for its flagship smartphone reinforces just how inextricably linked high-end consumer devices are with the cool efficiency and power of GaN," said Jim Witham, CEO of GaN Systems. "Samsung continues the trend of leading companies designing top-of-the-line consumer products around our unrivaled discrete offerings. We look forward to continuing to delight and amaze customers and end-users as GaN continues toward ubiquity in power conversion applications."

