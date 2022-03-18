Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Dufry wins new duty-free and duty-paid contract at Felipe Ángeles International Airport in Santa Lucia, Mexico



18.03.2022 / 07:00



Dufry has been awarded two five-year concession contracts at the new Mexico City International Airport, Felipe Ángeles (AIFA) in Santa Lucia. Initially the contract will be to operate a commercial area of 652 m² with a mix of both duty-free and duty-paid shops. A further increase of retail space will be considered by AIFA in line with the growth of international and domestic passengers. Felipe Ángeles International Airport is located 35 km from the current Benito Juarez International Airport (AICM). It will have two runways, one for civil service and one for military service, helping to ease the volume of air traffic that Mexico City Airport currently handles. The airport has been created to meet the demand for civil airport services for the next 50 years, by serving 100 million passengers per year at its peak. Dufry has operated successfully in Mexico for 25 years and this new contract win helps further increase the company's footprint in this region. The commercial offer will include all the core product categories such as fragrance & beauty, liquor, tobacco and food, with a wide selection of international brands and local products. Commenting on the new contract, Juan-Antonio Nieto, Chief Operating Officer for Dufry in Central America, the Caribbean and Mexico said: 'We are proud to have been awarded this important concession at the recently completed Felipe Ángeles International Airport. We would like to thank AIFA for the trust they have shown in us and as the leading global travel retailer, we will use our extensive knowledge and expertise of the sector and of the Mexican market in particular, to take the shopping experience in this impressive new airport location, to an entirely different level.' For further information:



