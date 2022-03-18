DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK comments on the Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of 15 March 2022

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK comments on the Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of 15 March 2022 18-March-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: MMK) notifies that on 15 March 2022 the European Council published the fourth MMK comments on the Council package of economic and individual sanctions against the Russian Federation, Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 including Viktor Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of shareholder of MMK. 15 march 2022 We consider the sanctions against Viktor F. Rashnikov to be groundless and unfair. 18 march 2022 MMK is reviewing the decision taken by the European authorities and assessing possible impact of sanctions on its business. MMK is one of the world's largest Magnitogorsk, Russia steelmakers, characterized by high production efficiency, low debt burden and stable financial position. About MMK PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group, MMK) is a Russian iron and steel company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel producing unit encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream processing of rolled steel. MMK manufactures a broad range of steel products, with a Subscribe to our official MMK predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude channel in Telegram, to be steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products. the first to know about key MMK news. Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 2021. MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 Veronika Kryachko +7 (915) 380-62-66 Financial calendar kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 13 April Q1 2022 Trading Update ESG DEPARTMENT 19 April Q1 2022 IFRS financials Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 149900 EQS News ID: 1305973 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)