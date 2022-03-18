Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective - der 600% Super-Hebel auf den Akanda Hype!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQJ0 ISIN: US5591892048 Ticker-Symbol: MHQ 
Lang & Schwarz
18.03.22
07:46 Uhr
6,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5006,70007:46
Dow Jones News
18.03.2022 | 07:31
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK comments on the Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of 15 March 2022

DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK comments on the Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of 15 March 2022

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK comments on the Council Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427 and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of 15 March 2022 18-March-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", "the Group") (MOEX: MAGN; LSE: 
                    MMK) notifies that on 15 March 2022 the European Council published the fourth 
MMK comments on the Council       package of economic and individual sanctions against the Russian Federation, 
Implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/427  including Viktor Rashnikov, Chairman of the Board of Directors and controlling 
and Council Decision (CFSP) 2022/429 of shareholder of MMK. 
15 march 2022 
                    We consider the sanctions against Viktor F. Rashnikov to be groundless and 
                    unfair. 
18 march 2022              MMK is reviewing the decision taken by the European authorities and assessing 
                    possible impact of sanctions on its business. MMK is one of the world's largest 
Magnitogorsk, Russia          steelmakers, characterized by high production efficiency, low debt burden and 
                    stable financial position. 
 
About MMK 
PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK Group, MMK) is a Russian iron and steel 
company. The Group's operations in Russia include a large steel producing unit 
encompassing the entire production chain, from the preparation of iron ore to downstream 
processing of rolled steel. MMK manufactures a broad range of steel products, with a   Subscribe to our official MMK 
predominant share of premium products. In 2021, MMK produced 13.6 mln tonnes of crude   channel in Telegram, to be 
steel and sold 12.5 mln tonnes of commercial steel products.               the first to know about key 
                                             MMK news. 
Group revenue in 2021 totalled USD 11,869 mln, with an EBITDA of USD 4,290 mln. MMK 
boasts the industry's lowest debt burden. Net debt/EBITDA ratio was -0.09? at the end of 
2021. 
MMK's ordinary shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, while its depositary receipts 
are traded on the London Stock Exchange. Free float amounts to 20.2%. 
 
               KEY UPCOMING EVENTS IN 2022 
Veronika Kryachko 
+7 (915) 380-62-66      Financial calendar 
kryachko.vs@mmk.ru 
 
 
               13 April   Q1 2022 Trading Update 
ESG DEPARTMENT 
               19 April   Q1 2022 IFRS financials 
Yaroslava Vrubel vrubel.ys@mmk.ru Communications Department Dmitriy Kuchumov +7 (499) 238-26-13 kuchumov.do@mmk.ru

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5591892048 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     MMK 
LEI Code:   253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 
Sequence No.: 149900 
EQS News ID:  1305973 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305973&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 18, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

MMK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.