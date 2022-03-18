Fortum has secured a deal to build a solar project under a 25-year power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam, at a fixed tariff of INR 2.29 ($0.030)/kWh.From pv magazine India Finland's Fortum has won the rights to build a 200MW solar project in the Indian state of Gujarat. It won the project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) through competitive tariff-based bidding, for a total tendered capacity of 500MW. The solar project will benefit from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with GUVNL at a fixed tariff of INR 2.29 ($0.030)/kWh. The project will be commissioned by ...

