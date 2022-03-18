

The two-day MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse concluded successfully yesterday. The forum attracted more than 25,000 viewers from 52 countries and regions.

HONG KONG, Mar 18, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse, Asia's premier marketing and e-tailing events organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), concluded successfully yesterday. Held under the theme "Together, We Create", the two-day virtual forum brought together more than 60 marketing executives, brand representatives, advertising elites and e-commerce experts from around the globe to share their success stories and insights. Thirty-two seminars and workshops were held during the event, attracting more than 25,000 viewers to tune in from 52 countries and regions.Ecommerce becoming more synchronised and digitisedWith the pandemic reshaping the traditional marketing landscape, many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have turned to e-tailing to tap into new business opportunities. On the first day of the forum, Barry Thomas, former Head of Global Customer Marketing & Future of Commerce at The Coca-Cola Company, offered his perspective on the opportunities and trends that e-commerce presents. "The future of e-commerce will be operated on those more digitised, synchronised and unified data platforms. Macro marketplaces are being formed that brands and SMEs are eager to partner with. Companies have to think how the business will evolve in the next five to 10 years and invest in talents and capital for future development," Mr Thomas said.Younger generation's preferences need to be understoodMengfei Wang, Head of Commercial Marketing Department at social media and e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu, explored how social commerce can help brands connect with digitally savvy young consumers in Mainland China. "Young customers are looking to enhance their lifestyle and improve their well-being. By analysing search results and trends, we can get a better understanding of our customers and recommend products and services that meet their needs," Ms Wang said.Meanwhile, San Zang, Head of Marketing Planning Department, Marketing Center, at the integrated video sharing site BiliBili, gave her own insights into the next-generation youth market in the mainland, saying: "The younger generation is better educated, and they have different sets of values and preferences. They are also fond of good stories relating to brands and products and will participate in campaigns which they appreciate, being vocal about it and sharing their experiences."Metaverse opens up new world of opportunityJustin W Hochberg, CEO and Co-founder, Virtual Brand Group, envisioned the game-changing retail experience that will be unlocked by the metaverse. "The metaverse will be a new platform for companies to explore new opportunities, attract new customers globally and to build long-term relationships with them. Brands and businesses have to be willing to be innovative, make good use of data and act fast," Mr Hochberg said.Brand purpose strategies drive sustainability pushJeff Chen, Co-founder of SLOWOOD Ltd, shared his success stories in applying brand purpose strategies to drive sustainable enterprise development. "By promoting behavioural change to consumers, raising their awareness of sustainability issues and encouraging them through a sense of accomplishment, we believe everyone in the community can finally achieve sustainable living by taking 'tiny steps forward'," Mr Chen said.The MarketingPulse and eTailingPulse online platforms will remain open until 30 April. During this period, industry participants can continue to make use of the platforms' various features and review the content of this year's seminars and previous events.Websites:- MarketingPulse: https://marketingpulse.hktdc.com/en/- eTailingPulse: https://etailingpulse.hktdc.com/en/- Photo download: https://bit.ly/3wiZaFlMedia enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Janet Chan, Tel: +852 2584 4369, Email: janet.ch.chan@hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With 50 offices globally, including 13 in Mainland China, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Twitter @hktdc and LinkedInSource: HKTDCCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.