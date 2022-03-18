TF Bank AB: TF Bank publishes the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report

STOCKHOLM, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors and CEO hereby present the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report as well as the risk and capital adequacy report for TF Bank AB (publ). The documents have been published at www.tfbankgroup.com.

"When summarising 2021, we can look back at an additional year with profitable growth. TF Bank's loan portfolio increased by 33 % in local currencies, surpassing SEK 10 billion. At the same time, earnings per share increased by 38 % compared to 2020 and return on equity amounted to over 24 %." - Mattias Carlsson, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Mikael Meomuttel, CFO and Head of Investor Relations +46 (0)70 626 95 33

TF Bank was founded 1987 and is an internet-based niche bank offering consumer banking services and e-commerce solutions through a proprietary IT platform with a high degree of automation. Deposit and lending activities are conducted in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Germany and Austria through branch or cross-border banking. The operations are divided into three segments: Consumer Lending, Ecommerce Solutions and Credit Cards. TF Bank is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information in this press release is such that TF Bank AB (publ) is required to publish pursuant to the Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication on 18 March 2022 at 08:30 CET.

