Hedonova Enters the Baltic Market with New Latvia Office

The alternative asset hedge fund's new office follows on the heels of the fund's recent office opening in Zurich

RIGA, Latvia, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedonova , an alternative assets hedge fund, today announced the opening of a new office in Riga, Latvia, continuing the fund's rapid European expansion. The Latvia office is the fund's second European office opened this year, and is the fund's third office operating in Europe.

The new office will specifically focus on Hedonova's operations and technology, and is actively hiring technology, design and social media professionals. Hedonova is a unique hedge fund that champions accessibility and inclusivity. The fund offers its investors access to over twelve alternative asset classes, including cryptos, NFTs, art, startups, real estate, media assets, art, and more. These assets are available through a single diversified fund that Hedonova has created to make investing in modern assets more accessible and convenient. The hedge fund has more than 2,000 accredited investors and $92 million in holdings. Hedonova not only focuses on accessibility and inclusivity for investors, but also its employees worldwide. From its inception, the fund has made accessibility a fundamental part of its business by actively hiring people with disabilities.

"We are sensitive to the current issues plaguing the Eastern European community, particularly in Ukraine, and we are offering employment opportunities for all," said Alexander Cavendish, Co-founder and CEO of Hedonova. "Our company is an equal opportunity employer and will fund Latvian permanent residency for qualifying applicants."

"As we continue expanding into different markets and regions, our operations and technology teams need to be stronger than ever," said Suman Bannerjee, Co-Founder and CIO of Hedonova. "Our hiring practices are amongst the most inclusive in the industry and we are excited to welcome all who are interested."

About Hedonova

Founded in 2020, Hedonova is a global alternative assets hedge fund that is open to everyone. Its investments include cryptocurrency, NFTs, startups, emerging real estate markets, art, media assets, wine and more. With over 12 alternative asset classes in one fund, the fund is on a mission to make investing accessible to everyone by requiring an investment of just $1,000.