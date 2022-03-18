Scientists in Germany have developed two kinds of solar cells based on n-type doped electron-collecting poly-Si on oxide (POLO) junctions with aluminum-alloyed p+ contacts. Both devices are claimed to be possible upgrades of PERC technologies. The best-performant cell is an IBC device showing a power conversion efficiency of 23.71%, an open-circuit voltage of 711.5mV, a short-circuit current of 41.3mA/cm2, and a fill factor of 80.9%.A group of scientists from the Leibniz Universität Hannover and the Institute for Solar Energy Research Hamelin (ISFH) in Germany has developed two different kinds ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de