- (PLX AI) - NKT is well positioned to benefit from the electrification trends in Europe, analysts at Danske Bank said, resuming coverage with a buy rating.
- • Price target of DKK 400 implies more than 33% upside
- • Electrification will be a long-term growth driver for all of NKT's business areas, and especially its core business of power cables, Danske said
- • Photonics will eventually be divested, with an estimated enterprise value of EUR 235 million: Danske
- • NKT shares were up 1.6% in early trading
NKT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de