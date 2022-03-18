Swiss Re Ltd / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Personnel

Swiss Re announces new appointments in Asia and North America



18.03.2022 / 10:00



Zurich, 18 March 2022 - Swiss Re announces that Ivan Gonzalez has been appointed CEO Reinsurance China and China Country President with effect from 1 July 2022. He will relocate from New York to Beijing. Katie McGrath will succeed Ivan as Regional CEO for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in North America. She will be based in New York. Both appointments are subject to regulatory approvals. Ivan will have composite responsibilities for all Reinsurance operations in China and serve as Swiss Re's president in the country. He was most recently the CEO North America for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, a role he held since 2016, offering innovative, high-quality insurance capacity and customised risk transfer solutions to corporations in the United States and Canada. Ivan began his career in 2001 as a financial analyst with Swiss Re Capital Partners in New York and assisted in several corporate development initiatives, including the acquisition of GE Insurance Solutions. In 2006, he moved to Swiss Re Group Strategy in Zurich and was subsequently appointed as CEO Latin America for Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2011 out of Sao Paulo. Katie has more than 25 years of experience across multiple roles in commercial insurance. Since joining Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in 2019, she has been responsible for its Accident & Health portfolio in North America. A seasoned leader with expertise in underwriting, revenue and profit growth, integration and change management, product development and strategy, Katie has also been an integral member of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions' management team in North America. Prior to joining Swiss Re, she has worked in several senior roles in AIG in New York. Russell Higginbotham, Chief Executive Officer Reinsurance Asia, said: 'Swiss Re remains committed to investing in China's long-term future and being part of this dynamic high growth market. Ivan's move is an exciting one as he brings his knowledge, global mindset, and fresh perspectives to support our clients in this strategically important country. His keen interest to understand China and its role in shaping the future of business, and personal passion to help make the world more resilient will further strengthen Swiss Re's position in the country.' Andreas Berger, Chief Executive Officer Corporate Solutions, said: 'Ivan has been instrumental in the repositioning of Swiss Re as a specialised risk partner for corporations in the Americas and we wish him great success in China. We are proud to have Katie succeed him, reflecting the strength of our talent pool and the stability of our management team. We are confident she will accelerate the strategic engagement with our customers and business partners by further leveraging our risk knowledge and differentiated propositions.' For further information please contact Swiss Re Media Relations: + 41 (0)43 285 7171 or Media_Relations@Swissre.com.

