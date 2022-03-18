- (PLX AI) - Husqvarna shares fell 3.5% in morning trading after DNB cut their recommendation on the stock to sell from hold.
- • Price target cut to SEK 105 from SEK 130
- • Husqvarna is likely to be affected by higher raw materials costs, as well as inflation in transportation, electricity and wages, DNB said
- • Price increases from Husqvarna are unlikely to completely mitigate the near-term margin pressure: DNB
- • In addition, end-user demand may be affected by cost inflation in general, the analysts said
