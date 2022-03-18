enfinium Parc Adfer: enfinium donates £20,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and offers to match fund individual Parc Adfer employee donations

DEESIDE, Wales, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium, which operates the Parc Adfer waste-to-energy facility will provide support to assist the humanitarian relief efforts through a corporate donation of £20,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee, Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The Disasters Emergency Committee brings together 15 leading U.K. aid charities to raise funds quickly and effectively at times of crisis overseas. In addition to our corporate donation, we are offering to match fund any individual Parc Adfer employee donations, up to £250 per donation that our employees wish to make to support those in need.

Bill Roberts, Chief Operating Officer said "Words can't express how we feel watching the suffering in Ukraine and the loss of innocent lives. Through match funding and a corporate donation we hope to help employees moved by the suffering of another to make the biggest impact possible with their donations and in turn build support for the people of Ukraine".

This fundraising campaign will initially run from 18 March to 30 April 2022.

About enfinium

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) - enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

About First Sentier Investors

First Sentier Investors are stewards of over €130 billion in assets managed on behalf of a client base that extends across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America. With more than twenty years' experience in infrastructure investment, it is one of the longest established managers of infrastructure assets on behalf of institutional investors and currently manages approximately €12.0 billion of equity invested across assets in the utility, transport and energy infrastructure sectors in Europe, Australia and North America. FSI operates as a standalone business owned by the Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.