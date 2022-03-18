

Mitsubishi Triton Rally Car

TOKYO, Mar 18, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) today announced that Team Mitsubishi Ralliart backed by Mitsubishi Motors' technical support will compete in the Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022, scheduled to be held from August 6 to 12, with Mitsubishi Motors' global strategic model, Triton* 1-ton pickup truck. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart is a private team owned by TANT SPORTS in Thailand and appoints Hiroshi Masuoka - a two-time Dakar Rally champion driver in 2002 and 2003 - as team director.AXCR is a cross country rally event certified by the Federation Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA). Mainly set in Thailand, the competition is held in the hot and humid climate unique to Southeast Asia and on grueling off-road courses in the mountains and jungles. Mitsubishi Motors will leverage the feedback earned through this rally competition to further refine its strengths including body and chassis rigidity, controllability as well as off-road performance."For many years, Mitsubishi Motors competed in the World Rally Championship and the Dakar Rally, winning championships in both of them and improving the driving performance of Mitsubishi cars that can be enjoyed with peace of mind in any weather or road conditions," said Hiroshi Masuoka, team director of Team Mitsubishi Ralliart. "Mitsubishi Motors' participation in the AXCR in the form of technical support will strengthen our product uniqueness, especially for ASEAN strategic models including 1-ton pickup truck and SUVs. Team Mitsubishi Ralliart will make preparations to meet the expectations of our fans, so please stay tuned."Mitsubishi Motors revived its Ralliart brand in November 2021 and started sales of special editions in Thailand and accessory parts in Japan. By participating in motor sport activities through technical support for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart, Mitsubishi Motors will showcase its engineering spirit and excitement provided by Mitsubishi cars.Video message for Team Mitsubishi Ralliart's participation in the AXCRURL: https://youtu.be/x7CB6pLleC0*Sold as L200 in some markets.About Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211), MMC-a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan-, is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has more than 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, mainland China, the Philippines, Viet Nam and Russia. MMC has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, MMC has been a leader in electrification-launched the i-MiEV - the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV - the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. MMC announced a three-year business plan in July 2020 to introduce more competitive and cutting-edge models, including the Eclipse Cross PHEV (PHEV model), the all-new Outlander and the all-new Triton/L200.For more information on MMC, please visit the company's website athttps://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2022 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.