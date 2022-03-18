DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Revised Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24th March 2022

Rights & Issues investment Trust PLC

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

18 March 2022

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

Revised Proxy Form for the Annual General Meeting to be held on 24th March 2022

Shareholders are advised that Rights & Issues investment Trust PLC (the "Company") has noted that an incorrect Proxy Form in connection with the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 24th March 2022 (the "2022 AGM") was posted on the Company's website, https://www.maitlandgroup.com/investment-data/ rights-and-issues-investment-trust-plc/, from 21st February 2022 to 17th March 2022. The Proxy Form which appeared on the website between those dates refers to the business transacted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 24th March 2021 (the "2021 AGM") and does not match the resolutions to be voted on at the 2022 AGM as set out in the Notice of AGM dated 18th February 2022 (the "2022 AGM Notice").

There are no corrections to the 2022 AGM Notice which remains unaffected and full details of all the resolutions to be proposed at the 2022 AGM are set out in the Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31st December 2021 which are available for viewing at https://www.maitlandgroup.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/ Rights-and-Issues-Annual-Accounts-2021-FINAL-1.pdf. Shareholders who have received, used or submitted a Proxy Form referring to the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in the James Watt Room at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London EC1Y 4SD on 24th March 2022 at 12 noon are advised that that Proxy Form is correct

The correct Proxy Form is available on request from the Company's Registrar, Link Group. Requests can be made via the following:

Tel: 0371 664 0300 (Lines are open 9.00 am - 5.30 pm Mon-Fri.)

Email: investorservices@linkgroup.co.uk

The date, time and address of the AGM remain unchanged.

Shareholders should note that all validly completed Proxy Forms (including those referring to the 2021 AGM) duly lodged with the Company since 21st February 2022 will be treated as valid unless a revised Proxy Form is received by the Company not less than 48 hours before the time for holding the 2022 AGM (i.e. before 12 noon on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022) in which case the revised Proxy Form will supersede and replace any previous Proxy Form submitted by the same shareholder.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

