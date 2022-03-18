Sudbury, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Magna Mining Inc. (TSXV: NICU) ("Magna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 31, 2022, it has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report titled "Shakespeare Project Feasibility Study Technical Report" in respect of its Shakespeare Nickel Project located 60 km south-west of Sudbury, Ontario. The technical report has been filed in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. A copy of the technical report is available under the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

The independent technical report is dated March 17, 2022, with an effective date of January 31, 2022, and was prepared by AGP Mining Consultants Inc.

About Magna Mining Inc.

Magna Mining is an exploration and development company focused on nickel, copper and PGM projects in the Sudbury Region of Ontario, Canada. The Company's flagship asset is the past producing Shakespeare Mine which has major permits for the construction of a 4,500 tonne per day open pit mine, processing plant and tailings storage facility and is surrounded by a contiguous 180km2 prospective land package. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company's website (www.magnamining.com).

For further information, please contact:

Jason Jessup

Chief Executive Officer

or

Paul Fowler, CFA

Senior Vice President

Email: info@magnamining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/117267