Early Equity Plc - Board Changes

18 March 2022

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Board Changes

Early Equity Plc ('The Company') announces that Tracy Davy has filed a Termination of Director Appointment (TM01) at Companies House without the prior knowledge of the board.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.