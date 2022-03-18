Anzeige
18.03.2022 | 12:22
Early Equity Plc - Board Changes

Early Equity Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, March 18

18 March 2022

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Board Changes

Early Equity Plc ('The Company') announces that Tracy Davy has filed a Termination of Director Appointment (TM01) at Companies House without the prior knowledge of the board.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

This announcement contains information which, prior to its disclosure, was inside information as stipulated under Regulation 11 of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019/310 (as amended).

For further information please contact:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

About Early Equity plc:

Early Equity is an e-commerce focused group based in Malaysia whose Ordinary Shares are admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market in London with the trading symbol EEQP.

