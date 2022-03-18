According to a study by CELA Clean Energy Latin America, there are currently approximately 10.7 GW of solar photovoltaic and wind projects under bilateral PPAs in the Latin American country.From pv magazine Latam In Brazil, there are two commercial environments in the electricity market: the Regulated Contracting Environment (ACR) and the Free Contracting Environment (ACL). In the first case, distributors buy energy through auctions and the price is determined by the National Electricity Agency (Aneel). In ACL (Ambiente de Contratação Livre), consumers negotiate power purchase agreements (PPAs) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...