HONOR launches HONOR X8 with RAM Turbo Technology and Stunning Design

A combination of flagship features and exquisite display

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing HONOR's innovative technology solutions to Saudi users, global technology brand HONOR today introduced the HONOR X8, the newest member of HONOR's reliable HONOR X Series, a combination of cutting-edge technology, features and style. The HONOR X8 is a pivotal landmark in the series, it sets high standards by providing the customers an exquisitely slim and stylish design, a large screen with super narrow bezels and boasts an advanced memory capability the HONOR RAM Turbo, an HONOR technology, that exceeds expectation and provides smooth experience to the users. The release marks HONOR's first HONOR X Series product launch in Saudi Arabia market, since becoming a fully independent brand and follows the successful launch of the HONOR 50 Series that will expand the brand's product portfolio and bring HONOR's powerful technology to all users. Running on Android 11 with Google Mobile Services (GMS), the HONOR X8 will start pre-order in Saudi Arabia at 949 SAR from 17th March.

"HONOR X8 showcases HONOR's commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions and a seamless user experience, allowing consumers to truly immerse themselves and indulge in the content they are consuming. It demonstrates the brand's daring 'Go Beyond' attitude and design hallmarks through its exceptional technologies, striking minimalist design and sophisticated craftsmanship," said Mr Wolf, CEO of HONOR Device Co, Ltd. Saudi Arabia.

The Smart Memory Expansion Technology: HONOR RAM Turbo

The HONOR X8 boasts an advanced memory capability, and is equipped with HONOR RAM Turbo, an HONOR technology solution that coverts a small portion of Read Only Memory (ROM) into RAM, boosting efficiency and allowing users to enjoy faster speeds, and an optimized user experience loading apps and content. Perfect for users who enjoy faster speeds when loading apps and content, HONOR RAM Turbo expands RAM by compressing background apps, enabling the HONOR X8 to simultaneously open around 20 apps[1] compared to competition which is just 12 apps[2] at a given point of time without compromising on efficiency. The technology stops background processes from getting killed when users switch apps, ensuring users can take a call or write a message when they are gaming or watching a movie. Apps will still be running in the background and waiting for users to pick up exactly where they left off.

A smartphone powerhouse, the HONOR X8 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform, an advanced 6nm processor, designed to deliver superior performance while conserving power.

Super Narrow Bezels and 6.7-inch HONOR FullView Display

Presenting a truly immersive visual entertainment experience, the HONOR X8 has super narrow bezels which deliver an impressive 93.6%[3] screen-to-body ratio, the highest to be achieved among traditional smartphones of the same grade and smartphones in the same category. To accomplish this industry breakthrough, HONOR developed an innovative glue dispensing solution, which enabled the left and right frames of the HONOR X8 to be compressed to 1.1mm, while the top frame is only 1.15mm thin.

HONOR X8 boasting a 6.7-inch[4] HONOR FullView display. The screen resolution is 2388x1080[5] pixels and it supports 16.7 million colors, enhancing clarity, and offering a true-to-life viewing experience, ideal for watching movies, browsing photos, and gaming.

The HONOR X8 is also packed with advanced eye protection features, including TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification[6], eBook Mode and Dark Mode, ensuring a comfortable reading and viewing experience, even after extended periods of use or in dimly lit environments.

Worry-Free Battery Life with 22.5W SuperCharge

Guaranteeing long-lasting battery life for users, the HONOR X8 comes equipped with a 4000mAh battery[7] with 22.5W HONOR Wired SuperCharge capability, delivering up to 13 hours of YouTube video content, 19 hours of web browsing and 9.3 hours of gaming[8]. With the help of SuperCharge, in just ten minutes, gamers can juice up their device with enough charge which enables 100 minutes of gaming, ensuring them to rapidly power up their device, enjoy their favourite game without having to worry about running out of power.

Premium Photography Capabilities for Spectacular Image Capture

Bringing a beyond exceptional photography experience, the HONOR X8 boasts a Quad Camera setup, including a 64MP Main Camera, an 5MP Wide Angle Camera, a 2M Sensing Macro Camera and a 2M Sensing Bokeh Camera.

Perfect for budding photographers and creators who love to capture content on the go and record special moments with family and friends, the 64MP ultra-clear camera offers an exceptional photography experience especially at night or low-light scenario and allows users to capture more detail and vivid photos. The 5MP Wide Angle Camera with a 120o angle of view[9] and a f/2.2 aperture allows users to capture more elements in the frame with greater ease and convenience.

Exquisite Design with Ultra Slim and Lightweight Body

Incredibly thin, sleek, and stylish, the HONOR X8 has been designed with an ultra slim and lightweight body, coming in at just 7.45mm thick[10] and weighing just 177g[11]. Boasting a flat-edge design and elegant rounded corners on all four sides, the HONOR X8 fits comfortably in the palm of a hand, and can effortlessly slide into small handbags and pockets, ensuring users will never be weighed down.

Pricing and Availability

Designed for a style conscious audience, the HONOR X8 is available in three striking colors: Titanium Silver, Midnight Black, and Ocean Blue.

Consumers can pre-order the latest smartphone HONOR X8 starting from March 17th to 23rd via Jarir bookstore, extra, Carrefour, LuLu and Noon and get an exclusive gift worth 349 SAR - the HONOR CHOICE Earbuds X, Thermos Vacuum Cup, Bluetooth speaker and Ring Holder. HONOR X8 will officially go for sale on March 24th, 2022.

For more information, please visit HONOR online website at www.hihonor.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769401/HONOR_X8_Pre_order_KSA_EN.jpg

[1] Depending on the nature of the apps

[2] Depending on the nature of the apps

[3] Data from HONOR labs.

[4] Data from HONOR labs. With a rounded corner design, the diagonal length of the screen is 6.7 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).

[5] The resolution measured as a standard rectangle, thus the effective pixels are slightly less

[6] This product has no therapeutic function.

[7] The rated capacity is 3900mAh. (Non-removable Battery)

[8] Data from HONOR labs. Battery life depends on actual usage situations.

[9] Hardware level 120°. Actual number may be slightly less.

[10] Data from HONOR labs. The thickness (7.45mm) is measured at the thinnest point and does not include the camera bump. Actual dimensions may vary based on the configuration, manufacturing process, and measurement method.

[11] Data from HONOR labs. Actual weight may vary due to product configurations, manufacturing processes, and measuring methods.