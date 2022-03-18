According to the new provisions introduced by the French government, owners of PV systems with a capacity of up to 500 kW will pay a grid fee that is 40% of the current rate. As for heat pumps, their owners will pay only 20% of the fee.From pv magazine France French Minister for Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili announced on March 17 a plan to reduce the grid fee for renewable energy sources, heat pumps and EV charging stations. The measure is part of the French government's Climate and Resilience Law Climate intended to help households and businesses cope with the current energy crisis. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...