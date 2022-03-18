Star Alliance International Corp. Signs Engagement Agreement with Investment Bank, Weild & Co.

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / Star Alliance International Corp. (OTC PINK:STAL) ("STAR") is pleased to announce that it has signed an engagement agreement with Weild & Co., an independent investment bank. The agreement sets out the terms and conditions for Weild & Co. to assist the Company in raising funds for its acquisitions and growth.

Richard Carey, Chairman of STAR, commented, "I am pleased to confirm that the Company has engaged with Weild & Co. to act as the Company's investment bank. I am personally very pleased that Weild & Co. and their team have agreed to work with our Company. We feel they bring the expertise and contacts that we need to support our acquisition and growth plans.

As Chairman it is my intent to continue to build the team necessary for the Company to continue its momentum and this is yet another huge step forward for us. Please continue to watch out for our updates and news."

About Weild & Co.

Weild & Co. is an independent investment bank harnessing the power of the cloud to create a platform that enables its independent and proven professionals to collaborate and provide a broad spectrum of corporate finance and capital raising services. These services span across a range of industries and transaction types from strategic advisory, M&A, private placements, and public securities offerings to investor relations services. The investment bank takes particular pride in helping businesses and funds that contribute to job formation, economic growth, innovation, and social impact. Founded in 2016, Weild & Co. recently joined the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, which is a validation of the firm's revolutionary vision to bring Investment Banking to Main Street. See more at www.weildco.com

About Star Alliance International Corp.

Star Alliance International Corp. ("the Company", "we", "us") was incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 17, 2014 under the laws of the State of Nevada.

In August 2019, following a change in control, the Company acquired the mining claims, buildings and equipment from Troy Mining Corporation. The Project is located at the base of the "gold mother lode" in one of the three major vein belts where the greatest concentration of minerals settled, over the years, in California.

Our gold estimates have been confirmed by geologists showing significant reserves of gold located in veins within the areas that are covered by our California mining leases.

The Company plans to commence mining as soon as is feasibly possible.

In December 2021 the Company executed the agreements to acquire 51% of Compania Minera Metalurgica Centro Americana SA (Commsa), a Honduran Corporation. Commsa owns the mining rights to five mines, one approved for mining and 4 approved for exploration. These mines run along a 12.5 mile stretch of the Rio Jalan River. We will commence mining operations very shortly and the Company plans to expand operations as soon as possible.

In November, 2021, STAL entered into a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 49% of Lions Works Advertising, SA, a Guatemala Corporation that owns the "Genesis" ore extraction process. Since signing the Letter of Intent the company has renegotiated and will now acquire a 51% interest. This green, environmentally friendly process, extracts up to 98% of the gold ore from the rock. A single module processes 300 to 350 tons of ore daily. The speed of extraction is up to 400 times faster than a conventional heap leaching process.

The Company plans to market "Genesis" to mining companies worldwide.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

