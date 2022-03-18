Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of shares without dividend rights in ABB Ltd (21/22)

With effect from March 21, 2022, the shares without dividend rights will be temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up until and including March 28, 2022. Instrument: Share without dividend rights Short name: ABB U Round lot: 1 Clearing: CCP Cleared ISIN code: SE0017562879 Order book ID: 252533 Market Segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182 Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: XSTO For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB