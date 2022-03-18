Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022

WKN: 919730 ISIN: CH0012221716 
Lang & Schwarz
18.03.22
13:42 Uhr
31,568 Euro
-0,155
-0,49 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
SMI
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 50
GlobeNewswire
18.03.2022 | 13:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of shares without dividend rights in ABB Ltd (21/22)

With effect from March 21, 2022, the shares without dividend rights will be
temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up
until and including March 28, 2022. 

Instrument:      Share without dividend rights
Short name:      ABB U            
Round lot:      1              
Clearing:       CCP Cleared         
ISIN code:      SE0017562879         
Order book ID:    252533            
Market Segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182     
Tick Size / no:    MiFID II tick size table   
MIC Code:       XSTO             

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
