NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 10/22 Nasdaq Clearing Introduces Historical Clearing Reports Service

From the 1st of April 2022 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce a new Historical Clearing Reports Service allowing clearing members to request historical clearing reports via Nasdaq Member Portal. The service will allow clearing members to request historical (archived) clearing reports for up to three years back in available file formats (XLS, PDF & CSV). Registered Nasdaq Member Portal users will be able to reach the request form via Nasdaq Member Portal section Workflow, selecting new request "Historical Clearing Reports Request". To access Nasdaq Member Portal, please use the link below: https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/ The new service will have the following fee schedule: Historical Clearing Report Request Fee A fee will be charged per number of reports requested with a maximum fee per request. The fee can be paid through the clearing member's clearing settlement account or paid by invoice. DKK/NOK/SEK EUR Maximum Fee (M) 50 000 5 000 Variable fee per report 500 50 If you have any questions regarding the service, please contact: Clearing Operations E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com Tel: +46 8 405 6880