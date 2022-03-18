Anzeige
Freitag, 18.03.2022
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
18.03.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: No 10/22 Nasdaq Clearing Introduces Historical Clearing Reports Service

From the 1st of April 2022 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce a new Historical
Clearing Reports Service allowing clearing members to request historical
clearing reports via Nasdaq Member Portal. The service will allow clearing
members to request historical (archived) clearing reports for up to three years
back in available file formats (XLS, PDF & CSV). 

Registered Nasdaq Member Portal users will be able to reach the request form
via Nasdaq Member Portal section Workflow, selecting new request "Historical
Clearing Reports Request". To access Nasdaq Member Portal, please use the link
below: 

https://memberportal.nasdaq.com/

The new service will have the following fee schedule:

Historical Clearing Report Request Fee

A fee will be charged per number of reports requested with a maximum fee per
request. The fee can be paid through the clearing member's clearing settlement
account or paid by invoice. 


             DKK/NOK/SEK EUR 
Maximum Fee (M)     50 000    5 000
Variable fee per report 500     50  



If you have any questions regarding the service, please contact:

Clearing Operations

E-mail: clearing@nasdaq.com

Tel: +46 8 405 6880
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
