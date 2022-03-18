Angela Wang: Inside A True Dancer's Dedication to Shen Yun

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 18, 2022 / In order to be believable when performing on stage, one must dive deep into their character's beliefs, values, and emotions. One Shen Yun superstar, Angela Wang, is a dancer who really takes this type of performance method to the next level when training for her on-stage presence.

Photo Credit: Shen Yun Performing Arts

As a Shen Yun performer since 2008, Wang has come a long way in her career. Originally from Xi'an, China, one of the historic capitals, Wang decided to leave her hometown at the age of 13 to become one of the world's most beloved classical Chinese dancers. Through dedication and hard work at the Fei Tan Academy in New York, Wang quickly rose to the top. In fact, within the first six years of joining Shen Yun , she earned three gold medals at international dance competitions.

What makes Wang so unique in her performance is that she truly dedicates herself to her craft. When preparing for her role, she makes sure that she pulls back the layers of her character's emotions, similar to peeling an onion, in order to make her performance astounding and real. Wang understands the importance of mirroring her character's emotions through her movements on stage, as she does not speak during her performances.

"If the dancers don't use their heart to be authentic, the audience will know you are just going through the motions," says Wang. "As a dancer, you must let the character's feelings move through your body, so they are reflected in each dance move -- otherwise you will feel disconnected from the story you are trying to share. "

One performance that Wang poured her heart into recently is the role of Chang'E , the goddess of the moon. "I listened to the accompanying music many, many times to understand the changes of the character's emotions," says Wang. She recorded every rehearsal, studying them with choreographers to perfectly harmonize emotion, movement, and music. "I really put myself into the shoes of Chang'E."

For Wang, this was a performance different from most as she truly worked to channel Chang'E's mind, body, and spirit to make the performance as authentic to herself and the audience as possible.

"My performance was completely different this time," says Wang. "I learned how to express my emotions and how to naturally transmit them to the audience. When the mind has a slight reaction, the bones and muscles have subtle changes. It's all about transmitting the right message."

Like many of the company's performers, Wang exhibits true dedication to her art to ensure the ancient Chinese culture lives on through the performances of Shen Yun .

Learn more about Wang by visiting her profile on the Shen Yun website or by watching this video .

To learn more about Shen Yun, its history, and their one-of-a-kind experiences, visit their site here .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Denise C. Riley

979-554-1877

info@camdenmedia.net

SOURCE: Shen Yun

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693503/Angela-Wang-Inside-A-True-Dancers-Dedication-to-Shen-Yun