A Dutch-Danish research group has provided a proof of concept for the use of Blatter radicals in electrochemical energy-storage applications. It tested these compounds in a small electrochemical cell that was found to remain stable over 275 charge/discharge cycles.Blatter radicals are organic compounds that have remarkable electronic and magnetic properties, strong chemical and thermal stability and reversible redox properties. All these characteristics make them potentially suitable for several applications, including their use in redox flow batteries. A Dutch-Danish research team has used these ...

