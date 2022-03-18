In other news, Ford has accelerated its EV push in Europe with seven new models, Samsung SDI is building a pilot line for solid state batteries, Northvolt is planning its third battery gigafactory in northern Germany, whereas Porsche has unveiled new electrification plans.Whereas other luxury sports car makers, including Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari, have already released their electrification plans, Maserati was slow to renounce its famous V8 and V12 engine roar. But this week, the Italian car manufacturer presented an ambitious plan to offer electric versions of all of its models by 2025 ...

