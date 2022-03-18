Regulatory News:

The shareholders of La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ) are notified that an Ordinary and Extraordinary Annual General Meeting will be held at 2:30 p.m. on 26 April 2022 at the Palais des Congrès, Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

Organisational arrangements for the General Meeting of 26 April 2022 are subject to change depending on public health restrictions and/or legal requirements. Consequently, shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section of the company's website (www.groupefdj.com) dedicated to the General Meeting. This section may, if applicable, be updated to specify final arrangements for attending the General Meeting in the event of any change in public health restrictions and/or legal requirements after publication of the preliminary notice of meeting.

In light of the continually evolving public health situation, arrangements for welcoming shareholders at the General Meeting will be subject to public health measures in force at the date of the meeting.

The company will make every effort to ensure that social distancing measures are in place at the meeting if required; in this regard, it has already been decided that coffee will be offered on arrival but no reception will be held before or after the event. The company may not be held liable if any person deciding, at their sole responsibility, to physically attend the General Meeting should become infected.

The company has taken all necessary steps to facilitate remote voting so that shareholders can also vote without having to physically attend the meeting, either using the voting form to be made available on the company's website (www.groupefdj.com) or online via the Votaccess secure voting platform. Given the circumstances, shareholders are encouraged to communicate requests and documents electronically wherever possible.

Shareholders will be able to follow the General Meeting live on the company's website at www.groupefdj.com.

The preliminary notice convening the meeting and including the agenda, draft resolutions and details of how to take part in the meeting was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on 18 March 2022. The convening notice will appear in the Journal Spécial des Sociétés on 8 April 2022.

All documents and information in connection with the meeting will be available to shareholders as laid down in applicable regulations. They are directly available online on the Company's website (www.groupefdj.com, under the "Finance Annual General Meeting" section. Documents already available include the following:

Universal Registration Document for the financial year ended 31 December 2021;

Preliminary notice of meeting published today in the BALO;

Board of Directors' report to the General Meeting.

All documentation related to the General Meeting will be available in full online by 5 April 2022 at the latest.

Shareholders are reminded that they may address their written questions to the Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations in force and as specified in the preliminary notice of meeting published in the BALO. As part of this process, FDJ allows shareholders to send written questions accompanied by a certificate of shareholder account registration, by email, to the following address: agfdj2022@lfdj.com.

In addition to the legally regulated procedure for written questions, shareholders will have the chance to ask questions on 26 April 2022 during the Q&A session of the General Meeting, either live in the room if they are present at the General Meeting, or via a live chat that can be accessed when connected to the General Meeting's live webcast.

For any enquiries, shareholders can call the following toll-free number: 0805 650 660.

Shareholders can also contact us via the following email address: contact@actionnaires-fdj.com.

