Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung am Freitag: Letzter Tag vor großer Meldung? Heute 21 x Buy!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.03.2022 | 20:58
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Newman & Shapiro Law Firm Lauds The Decision Of The U.S. Treasury To Create New Whistleblower Rewards Program To Recover Stolen Assets By Russian Elites Seeking To Evade U.S. Sanctions

BOSTON, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network created a new whistleblower program that will pay more than $5 million to any whistleblower with original information that helps them seize assets of Russian elites seeking to evade U.S. sanctions. It's called the Kleptocracy Asset Recovery Rewards Program, and it's aimed at seizing stolen assets by elites and their associates and the proceeds of their corruption. The Treasury Secretary can authorize greater amounts than $5 million if the case merits it. "This program can be used by any person, in any part of the world, who provides original information that aids in the recovery of stolen Russian assets," said Jeffrey Newman, a partner in the firm of Newman & Shapiro which represents whistleblowers worldwide. "It gives incentives to bank employees, financial insiders, real estate brokers, and anyone else who to renders primary and original information about items of value. It is expected that this tool will help the U.S. government enforce its sanctions and, hopefully, help Ukraine."

Jeffrey A. Newman (PRNewsfoto/Newman & Shapiro)
About Newman & Shapiro

Jeffrey Newman of Newman & Shapiro represents whistleblowers in major whistleblower cases. For more information, visit newmanshapiro.com or call 978-880-4758.

Contact:
Jeffrey A. Newman, Esq.
jnewman@newmanshapiro.com
978-880-4758

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1769624/Jeffrey_A_Newman.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.