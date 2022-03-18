Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Radio Fuels Energy Corp. (CSE: CAKE) (OTCQB: CKEFF) (formerly, Mainstream Minerals Corporation) (the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of approval from the OTC Markets Group to trade on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"), effective March 18, 2022, under the symbol "CKEFF". The OTCQB quotation will increase the accessibility of the Company to U.S.-based retail and institutional investors and aligns well with the Company's focus. The company profile can be viewed at the OTC Market site at www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQB offers developing Canadian companies the benefits of being publicly traded in the U.S. with lower cost and complexity than a U.S. exchange listing. Streamlined market standards enable Canadian companies to provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage U.S. investors. To be eligible, Canadian companies must be current in their SEDAR reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Nauth LPC acted as the Company's OTC Markets Sponsor in connection with the listing on the OTCQB.

About Radio Fuels Energy Corp.

The Company is a junior natural resource company focused on providing exposure to uranium and other commodities through the investment, acquisition, exploration, and development of projects and companies.

For further information, please contact:

Cejay Kim

President & Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (778) 886-1826

Email: cejay.kim@gmail.com

