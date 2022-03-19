Cape Coral, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2022) - Lamar Odom, two time NBA champion, has partnered with Kiba Inu. Kiba Inu is now partnering with acclaimed athletes to showcase project visibility.







Lamar Odom is a decorated NBA player who won championships in '09 and '10.

Kiba Inu has also partnered up with Udinese Calcio. The agreement includes the club to feature the company's logo on the jersey until the conclusion of the season.

Kiba Inu's League Sponsorships

Kiba Inu partnered with the European Cricket League to secure an expansive deal that centers Kiba Inu's logo on all 30 ECL teams during the span of 6 weeks and all 144 ECL games. Kiba Inu's sponsorship of all 30 participating National Champions Clubs' jerseys lauded Kiba Inu with the world record for most shirts sponsored by a single organization at an event.

Alfa Romeo ORLEN Racing partnered with Kiba Inu for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the final race of the 2021 Formula One world championship. Formula One released figures last month of viewership for their final race, which drew in over 100 million viewers.







Kiba Inu's logo on the Alfa Romeo race car

Kiba Inu brokered a deal with three different soccer football clubs, imprinting their namesake in the professional football arena. The three teams are the Udinese Calcio, an Italian based team, Odisha Football Club, an Indian based team, as well as Apollon Limassol Football Club, a Mediterranean based team.







Kiba Inu's logo on all three professional soccer teams: Udinese Calcio, Odisha F.C., and Apollon F.C.

Tokenomics

Tag: $KIBA INU

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000,000 on each blockchain

Blockchain: Ethereum Network (ETH), Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Buy Tax: 6%

5% allocated towards marketing funds.

1% allocated towards the liquidity pool. .25% of the liquidity tax is designed for the burn mechanism.



Sell Tax: 12%

10% allocated towards marketing funds.

2% allocated towards the liquidity pool. .25% of the liquidity tax is designed for the burn mechanism.



Kiba Inu is a deflationary token with a burn mechanism that has burned over 13 billion tokens on the Ethereum chain, as well as 15 billion tokens on the Binance Smart Chain. In less than two weeks, there have been over 28 billion burned Kiba Inu tokens.

About Kiba Inu

Kiba Inu has built an in-house decentralized exchange for investors on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum network. In addition to their own in-house DEX, Kiba Inu has designed their own honeypot checker which runs smart contracts and notifies the user whether the contract is compromised. Kiba Inu has amassed over 17,000 holders worldwide and aims to restore integrity to the meme space by providing users with the necessary tools to invest within decentralized finance (DeFi).

Kiba Inu can be purchased using Binance Smart Chain, the Ethereum Network, and at the time of writing is valued at 24m on CoinMarketCap.

