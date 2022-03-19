PLDT Inc.: PLDT BREAKS GROUND FOR 11TH AND LARGEST HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER

MANILA, Philippines, March 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLDT has commenced construction of its 11th and largest hyperscale data center facility to expand its network of world-class data centers and position the Philippines as the next digital hub and destination in Asia Pacific.



VITRO Sta. Rosa underscores the PLDT Group's commitment to constantly invest and elevate the digital infrastructure readiness of the country through the sustained expansion of its international and domestic fiber capacities, 5G roll-outs, and world-class data center facilities.



VITRO Sta. Rosa will rise as the country's largest data center campus by far - a five-hectare PLDT property in the booming industrial city of Sta. Rosa. It is the first in a series of data center builds totaling to a power capacity of 100MW. The data center facility is designed to be energy efficient utilizing the latest innovations in cooling and power redundancy, Tier-3 certified and Tier-4 ready, and with the highest level of network diversity and resilience with at least three fiber routes from PLDT and augmented by routes from other carriers.



It will host the country's richest internet ecosystem and premiere internet exchanges, making it the most ideal location for Availability Zones and Points-of-Presence of hyperscalers, as well as for critical systems of Enterprises.



"The PLDT Group is one with the nation in building a digitally advanced Philippines and making our country the next hyperscaler destination in Asia Pacific. With VITRO Sta. Rosa, we aim to set the benchmark in infrastructure resilience, operational excellence, global competitiveness and world-class sustainability," shared PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo Panlilio.



PLDT has partnered with Meralco to build a dedicated substation on-site that will directly supply the data center's power requirements, ensuring higher levels of system reliability, and a more efficient delivery of electricity.

PLDT has partnered with RED Engineering a leading provider in green infrastructure design and engineering. PLDT and RED will co-develop the design of the facility based on global LEED standards and the PLDT Group's UN Sustainable Development Goals.



With over 20 years of operational experience, the PLDT Group's data center expertise and globally certified engineers through VITRO Data Center operations come next to none in the industry. It affirms the PLDT Group's vision of being a prime enabler of the country's digital economy through world-class digital infrastructure and services that place the Philippines in the leading edge of the hyperscale Asia Pacific arena.