Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2022) - AXL INU ($AXL), the ultimate DEX platform with smart routing on Ethereum Chain (ETH) and BNB Smart Chain (BSC), announces that it will be hosting its first IDO for Gravis Finance ($GRVS) on March 25, 2022, at 12:00 PM UTC. Gravis Finance's IDO details have been released, with the Initial DEX Offering taking place on AXL launchpad.





AXL is being established as a decentralized DEX, providing a seamless user experience by deploying turnkey solutions for a quick and easy exchange process for everyone. An intuitive design and user-friendly interface with instant visual feedback and context-based instructions at each interaction with the exchange offer a streamlined user experience.

Furthermore, AXL INU's next-generation decentralized launchpad is constantly being developed using the best DeFi sector standards, all while providing real-time settlement, top-tier security, interoperability, genuine decentralization, no counterparty risk, and being completely scalable to meet the needs of institutional investors. The AXL launchpad is intended to give the community control over funding the projects they believe will be the most successful.

Gravis Finance is a unique gamified ecosystem that unites DeFi with Gmart NFT marketplace for in-game assets and the highly anticipated online game - Evervoid. Gravis Finance's goal is to provide users with a tool for generating basic income in cryptocurrency.

AXL is pleased to announce that Gravis Finance (GRVS) IDO will commence on AXL Launchpad on March 25, 2022, at 12:00 PM GMT. Participants will have the opportunity to claim tokens through the IDO.





The detials for Gravis IDO are as follows:

IDO Launch Timeline

March 25, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC AXL IDO - Private Pool Opens

March 26, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC AXL IDO - Private Pool Closes

March 26, 2022, 13:00 PM UTC AXL IDO - Public Pool Opens

March 26, 2022, 21:00 PM UTC AXL IDO - Public Pool Closes

Token Sale Details

Date & Time: March 25, 2022, 12:00 PM UTC

TGE Date: 05-10 April, 2022

Initial Market Cap at TGE: $634,300

Token Symbol: $GRVS

Token IDO Supply: 1 Million $GRVS

Token Available on AXL: 75,000 $GRVS

Total IDO Raise: $400,000

Total Raise on AXL: $30,000

Token IDO Price: $0.40

IDO Duration: 24 hours for Private Pool / 8 hours for Public Pool (after 1 hour of private pool closing)

Allocation Distribution: 50% private, 50% public

Vesting Schedule: 10% unlock at TGE, lock for 1 month, linear unlock for 7 months

Claiming Start Date: Same as TGE

IDO Location: AXL Launchpad

For private and public pool details and allocations, read the official AXL medium announcement.

For more information about the AXL platform, visit https://axltoken.com/.

About Gravis Finance

Gravis is a unique multi-chain and cross-chain ecosystem of Everoid free-to-play P2E strategy, Gmart NFT marketplace for game assets, and Gswap multi-chain DEX with 1 click liquidity migration, ERC20, and NFT bridge.

Gravis Finance aims to provide ultimate comfort and profitability to the users by providing all the necessary instruments for managing crypto assets on any chain. A simple bridge between several blockchains eliminates hefty commissions, and smart farming technology enhances earnings above other projects.

About AXL INU

AXL INU is being developed as a Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum Chain (ETH) and the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), enabling liquidity provision, yield farming, staking, launching IDOs, NFT, and lending & borrowing.

AXL works hard to encourage, grow, and promote the listing of new and breakthrough projects. The AXL launchpad enables emerging creative projects to demonstrate their ideas to the community while also garnering support, attention, and investment.

