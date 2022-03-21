Fort St. John, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2022) - MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. (TSXV: MCR) (the "Company" or "Macro") is saddened to announce that Kenneth Mastre, Vice-President, Pipelines, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away earlier this week in hospital recovering from an operation. The board of directors and all of the employees at Macro wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to Mr. Mastre's wife, their young children and the rest of his close knit family.

"Ken was an extraordinary part of this Company and an even better friend," said Frank Miles, CEO of Macro. "Year after year, Ken significantly contributed to the ongoing success of our business. It was a great privilege for all of us at Macro to work alongside Ken, and I speak for the entire management team and board of directors when I say that he will be deeply missed."

Frank Miles and Jeff Redmond have advised that they intend to proceed with the proposed acquisition of the Company and are working with Macro to assess and determine what effect, if any, Mr. Mastre's passing will have on the proposed transaction.

About Macro Enterprises Inc.

Macro's core business is providing pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to major companies in the oil and gas industry in northeastern British Columbia and northwestern Alberta. The Company's corporate office is in Fort St. John, British Columbia. The Macro's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "MCR". Information on the Company's principal operations can be found at www.macroindustries.ca.

