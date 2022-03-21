- (PLX AI) - Bavarian Nordic Announces License and Supply Agreement with Nuance Pharma on the Development and Commercialization of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) Vaccine for Adults in China and Selected Asian Markets.
- • Bavarian Nordic to receive up to USD 225 million in upfront and milestone payments in addition to tiered, double-digit royalties
- • Nuance Pharma obtains rights to commercialize MVA-BN RSV in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, South Korea and Southeast Asia and will be responsible for all costs, including development and regulatory
- • Bavarian Nordic will manufacture and supply commercial doses post launch
